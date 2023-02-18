Subhashree Ganguly is known for her work in Bengali cinema. She had numerous commercially successful Bengali films like Challenge, Paran Jai Jaliya Re, Romeo, Khoka 420, Boss, Chalbaaz, Parineeta, and more. Apart from her acting talent, Subhashree is known for her charming personality and stunning style.

Subhashree has always wowed us with her grand fashion choices, her well-toned body, and her acting flairs. She drives everyone crazy with her hot and sexy body and makes all men go weak on their knees. The actress balances her style between sophisticated and cool.

Be it slaying in a traditional saree or making a stylish appearance in a lehenga, Subhashree knows how to look fabulous and stand out from others in ethnic fashion. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking look in a red saree. She kept her look minimalistic by adding jumkis. She captioned her photos: “Happy in head, happy in red ❤️” Check below!