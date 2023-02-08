Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan has beaten Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s seven-year record. This makes us think about how Aamir Khan has been on top and unbeaten at the box office for the previous 14 years with films like Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal. Now as Pathaan does the unthinkable and sets a new record, #14YearsOnTheTop trends on social media today commemorate Aamir Khan long run of being the box office king.

Aamir Khan has frequently set and broken his own records, and this time, someone else broke it. We had no idea when Ghajini was released in 2008 that Aamir Khan would outperform his figures and break records with the 3 Idiots. The audience had begun to expect Aamir Khan to break his records by this point in the early 2010s.

Here is the social media trend of #14YearsOnTheTop

A fan writes “After delivering different films in the last 14 years, #AamirKhan has held the position of serving the Highest Grossing Hindi-Film and now #SRK takes that position from him with #Pathaan

Hope he’ll will back soon💥💥

#14YearsOnTheTop”

Another one writes “#14YearsOnTheTop 3 idiots , lagan , dangal ,pk , rang de basanti, tare zamin pr , fana , gajani , sarfarosh, laal Singh chadda, Dhoom 3, rangila , gulam , joh jeeta wohi Sikandar, dil , man , Mela , Ishq , andaz apna apna,hum rhai pyar ke . Love you aamir khan you ❤️❤️❤️”

Another wrote “Aamir Khan #14YearsOnTheTop. 2day finally King Khan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 has finally broken the record f #AamirKhan with his blockbuster hit #Pathan.

Haters may hate Khans but they will domiante the industry 4 th next decade.

#Bollywood #SRK𓃵”

Aamir Khan’s blockbuster streak continued in 2014 with the back-to-back blockbusters PK and Dangal. Nobody has ever seen a market like Dangal’s in that cinematic period. It rapidly became the highest-grossing film and held the title for seven years. Not only that, but Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was the first Hindi film to reach 100 crores, followed by 3 idiots, the first 200-crore Hindi film, PK, the first 300-crore film, and Dangal, the first Hindi picture to cross 400 crores. So, for the first time in fourteen years, a NON-Aamir Khan picture will be at the top, which is wonderful to behold.