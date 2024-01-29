200 Days Until the Release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ – The Most Awaited Film of 2024

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ is scheduled to be released on August 15th of that year. Today, the makers unveiled a ‘200 days to go’ poster on digital platforms. The production of the film is in full swing, and the makers are making every effort to ensure it becomes the biggest film of 2024. The hype around this film has been constant for over 15 months, making it the most anticipated film of the year in both trade and audience discussions. The anticipation surrounding the film is unprecedented. After the record-breaking success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, National Award-winning icon Allu Arjun returns to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining in the rule will be the nation’s crush, Rashmika Mandanna, and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers are ready to present the audience with a complete entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Marking the same, the makers shared an enthralling poster on their social media and jotted down the caption –

“200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE 🔥🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ❤‍🔥

#PushpaKaRuleIn200Days 💥💥”

