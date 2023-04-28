6 years of Baahubali 2: Times when Prabhas fans took Baahubali franchise on another level

Check out moments when fans took Baahubali franchise to different level

Going down the memory lane, the era of Baahubali 2 was something the cinemaegoers had never experienced, opened in 2017 became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema.This is the level of fandom Baahubali star Prabhas enjoys! Enthralling the audience with his spectacular performance, the actor captivated the audience with his outstanding performance, sending goosebumps down their spines and keeping them riveted to their seats until the very conclusion of the movie.Here are the occasions when Prabhas’s fandom shook the world with these unique creatives on the occasion of the movie’s six-year anniversary:

i) Baahubali Murthi

Going far and wide, the character of Prabhas in the massive hit Baahubali 2 has greatly moved and inspired its audience, and as a result, for the first time ever there are murthis produced that resemble Lord Ganesha sitting with a tiger and resting one hand on his neck, which is similar to Prabha’s stance in the movie. All Prabhas’s fans across the nation manufactured a tonne of these murthis, which they sold like hotcakes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ii) Baahubali fire crackers

Diwali, the festival of lights and joy, was also observed by Prabhas’s admirers as the market was flooded with large, giant-sized fireworks featuring the Baahubali actor Prabhas, showcasing his great strength and power to the world.

iii) Baahubali thali

When it comes to expressing their appreciation for the Pan Indian Baahubali star Prabhas, no foodies are left behind. All the food enthusiasts got up with the idea of generating enormous size food platters with a good amount of portions of all their favourite foods on one dish to show their star Prabhas their affection by creating a new range of Baahubali thalis for their menus..

iv) Baahubali puppets

The Baahubali star Prabha’s fandom has no bounds! Be it the older generation or the youth or even the children- all age groups have expressed their love in their own special ways. One of these was the introduction of these incredibly cute puppets made especially for the young Prabhas’s fans out there.

v) Baahubali special menu

Prabhas’s fans have created everything from Baahubali drinks to Baahubali sandwiches to Baahubali dosas and more! Prabhas, the hero of the magnum opus film, and his supporters have left no stone unturned. People have been seeing enjoying large size Baahubali food items and relishing on them with utmost love and dedication.

On the work front, all the Prabhas fans are excited to watch the only star with 5 back to back Pan India releases which includes Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, an untitled with director Maruthi and Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.