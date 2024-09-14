7 Days to Excel Entertainment’s Yudhra: Tickets For Film to be Priced at Rs. 99 For National Cinema Day

With just 7 days remaining until the highly anticipated release of action thriller ‘Yudhra’, the excitement is at an all-time high. On account of National Cinema Day, tickets for ‘Yudhra’ will be priced at just Rs. 99, making it the perfect time to experience this action-packed film on the big screen.

Excel Entertainment have ramped up the anticipation by sharing a reel and a striking poster on their social media handle. The reel features a series of breathtaking visuals and high-octane action sequences that promise to deliver an amazing cinematic experience. The poster, which is the second slide of their post, prominently features Siddhant Chaturvedi in a sleek black hoodie. Accompanying this powerful image is text that highlights “7 Days to Go” and announces the National Cinema Day ticket price of Rs. 99, further fueling the excitement for the film.

“The countdown to vengeance starts now. #7DaysToYudhra.”

Yudhra, releasing in theaters on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promising to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles. Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.