A Story Lived by Every Student! TVF’s Kota Factory Completes 5 Years!

TVF has always been known for delivering relatable and engaging content that resonates highly with the masses. They have a deep understanding of the audience’s tastes and preferences, which is why every other show of theirs is a hit. One such show is Kota Factory, which has completed 5 years since its release. While the show has had 2 seasons, the 3rd season is on its way to release, and the audience is eagerly waiting for it.

Kota Factory is a popular web series that has been able to capture the essence of the lives of students preparing for competitive exams in Kota. The show has resonated well with the young crowd and has become a huge success. TVF has done an incredible job of bringing the story to life on screen, making it impactful and relatable to an entire generation. As a result, the show has received immense love and support from the audience, and has even secured a place in IMDb’s top 250 list.

As Kota Factory completes its glorious 5 years, TVF shared a small video capturing beautiful moments from the series, allowing us to relive the series. They further added the caption:

“Celebrating 5 years of Kota Factory!📖📚

Bacche 2 saal mein Kota se nikal jaate hain! Kota saalon tak bacchon se nahi nikalta!❤️

Here’s to the spirit of resilience and hard work✨

#TVF #TheViralFever #KotaFactory”

“Kota Factory” was a turning point for TVF, and their journey since then has been remarkable. In the past five years, they have produced incredible shows such as “Panchayat”, “Gullak”, “Aspirants”, and many other outstanding web series. These shows are not only the best of TVF, but they are also among the best in the Indian content industry.

It has been five years since the release of Kota Factory, and it’s hard to imagine the impact that TVF has had on the Indian content industry since then. Furthermore, TVF is all set to take over the year 2024 with the upcoming seasons of their most loved shows, Panchayat, Gullak, and of course, Kota Factory. Everyone is eagerly looking forward to their release.