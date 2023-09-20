Movies | Releases

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were overwhelmed with the amazing response ‘Laapataa Ladies’ received at International Film Festival

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao left everyone impressed when it screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 8th September. Making noise, much before its release, the comedy-drama has been receiving immense praise from the audience and has been hailed by the critics. This is indeed an overwhelming thing for the two brilliant minds behind ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who are totally filled with absolute bliss after looking at such an amazing response.

The director Kiran Rao expressed her gratitude to everyone for giving such a phenomenal response. She said, “There’s no better reward for a filmmaker than to experience firsthand the laughter, tears, and applause of your audience, and at TIFF we were delighted and humbled by it. A big thank you for all the support and love we received, and looking forward now to bringing “Laapataa Ladies” to theatres at home in India and the rest of the world in January.”

While sharing his reaction to the amazing response the film received, Aamir Khan said, “I am absolutely thrilled with the audience, press and industry response to Laapataa Ladies. I feel especially proud of Kiran, and her emergence as a strong voice in the popular space! Can’t wait for the film to release now, on 5th Jan.”

With such a humongous love coming, all eyes are on its release on 5th January 2024.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is also the next delivery of Kiran Rao as a director after her directorial debut, Dhobi Ghat. The film also marks the comeback of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

