Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and cast of Laapataa Ladies to interact with the students of IIM Bangalore as the team will visit the city for the screening!

The buzz around Kiran Rao’s upcoming directorial venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is gaining momentum day by day. The film’s trailer, which features the talented lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, has received an overwhelming response from the fans and audiences alike. It has also generated curiosity among the masses to witness the humorous world created by director Kiran Rao.

Recently, the makers kickstarted the promotional campaign for the film by hosting a special premiere in Bhopal and Jaipur which received an amazing response from everyone.

Producer Aamir Khan, director Kiran Rao, and the lead cast of the film “Laapataa Ladies” – Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel – are going on a promotional tour. They will be visiting Bangalore for a special screening on February 13th. This visit is significant because they will be going to the IIM College Campus, one of the locations where Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan shot their blockbuster film “3 Idiots”. Aamir Khan will interact with the students of IIM Bangalore, and it will undoubtedly be a nostalgic moment for the superstar.

The story of Laapataa Ladies depicts the life and culture of India’s heartland, while also touching upon urban themes. The film was shot in the authentic locations of Sehore, a town in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, real-life villagers and locations were included in the movie to add to its authenticity.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is set to release on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai and additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.