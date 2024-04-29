Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, trends at No. 1 on the digital platform! The film tops the charts in ‘Top 10 Indian Movies’

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has won the hearts of audiences with its theatrical release. The film has received high praise from both audiences and critics alike for its well-structured storytelling, entertainment value, social message, lead cast performances, and direction. It has emerged as one of the most loved and positively reviewed films of the year.

After a successful theatrical run, the much-loved film received an overwhelming response upon its digital release. The audiences flooded social media with love for the film and highly praised it, which helped the film take the number one position on the list of ‘Top 10’ trending Indian movies on social media. Despite the digital release, the film is still running in several cinemas and maintaining an excellent pace.

The responses from the audience indicate that Kiran Rao’s outstanding storytelling and direction have made a significant impact on everyone’s mind. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has captivated audiences with its limitless humor. Although the film provides entertainment, it also highlights important issues concerning women in the country.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. It is currently running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues are penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.