Aamir Khan’s eldest son, Junaid seen returning from Japan, where he will be shooting his next film with Sai Pallavi!

Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan, made his acting debut in August 2017 with theatre after working in the field for more than 6 years. He has made an impressive mark in theatre and is now all set to make his debut on the screen with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj, as announced during a press conference of a leading OTT platform. According to recent news, he is also lined up to star opposite Sai Pallavi in another film.

A source close to the film reveals, “Junaid accompanied the team of his next film, an untitled love story in which he will star with Sai Pallavi under the direction of Sunil Pandey, to the city of Sapporo in Japan. The team had gone to do a recce for the film in the works as the preps for the same have begun. It is a love story set in the scenic beauty of this city, Sapporo which has never before been shown in Indian cinema, so there’s going to be something really different in that aspect, in the film.”

Donning a casual attire at the airport, the young lad was clicked arriving back in Mumbai from Japan as he shyly posed for the paparazzi photographers. Checkout-

Junaid Khan made his debut in August 2017 with theatre, following his passion for acting. The play was an adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. It was a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Since then, Junaid has been honing his craft with years of dedicated work in theatre. He is now all set for his screen debut with YRF’s Maharaj and is also reported to be starring in an untitled romantic film alongside Sai Pallavi.