Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' is out now.

The much awaited mass entertainer releases this Friday. Advance bookings open now!

18 Oct,2023 11:45:41
The buzz around the upcoming mass entertainer, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ produced by Pooja Entertainment, is at an all-time high. Following the release of a thrilling teaser, foot-tapping songs, and an explosive trailer, the movie makers have now unveiled an adrenaline-pumping new promo that is sure to set the pulse racing of the movie buffs!

What makes ‘Ganapath’ stand out is not only its star-studded cast and gripping narrative but also the inclusion of Hollywood action stunt director, Tim Man, renowned for his remarkable work on blockbusters such as ‘Legacy Of Lies’, ‘Triple Threat’ and ‘Accident Man’. His collaboration adds a unique, international flavor to the film and ensures that the action sequences will be nothing short of world-class.

The makers aims to provide a world-class cinematic spectacle with unparalleled VFX that caters to a broad audience.Since the trailer’s release, fans and viewers have been raving about the film’s grand scale. Tiger Shroff’s mesmerizing transformation into a new world and Kriti Sanon’s jaw-dropping action sequences are leaving audiences awestruck. Adding to the allure, the film features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, whose everlasting on-screen charisma promises to captivate audiences in Pooja Entertainment’s magnum opus.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

