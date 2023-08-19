ADVERTISEMENT
Advance bookings opening for JAWAN

One of the most awaited films, Jawan's advance booking, is opening soon. Check it out

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Aug,2023 19:24:47
Shah Rukh Khan‘s Upcoming Film JAWAN opens to a thunderous Advance Booking Internationally three weeks before release. A source close to the production house shared, “Advance booking for ‘Jawan’ has commenced internationally across US, UAE, Oman, Australia, and Germany with more countries to follow soon. This distinctive move to initiate early advance bookings by International exhibitors for JAWAN is generated by the phenomenal success of “Pathaan and is also a reflection of the great numbers Shah Rukh Khan’s film garners historically in these regions. Normally they don’t open up this early for other films, but due to the interest and demand from exhibitors globally, it has been fast-tracked. As the advance bookings continue to roll out in other territories, it becomes evident that “Jawan” is a Big ticket event film not only in India but also overseas. Witnessing such a surge in advance booking numbers is nothing short of encouraging, as it highlights the vital role major films play in fostering the growth of both the film industry and theatres alike.”

Fans in these nations rushed to secure their seats for the much-awaited event film. The buzz is undeniable, with renowned cinema chains like Vox, AMC, Cinemark, and more leading the charge by opening their booking portals.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

