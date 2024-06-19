After enjoying an amazing movement, Chandu Champion continues to hold steady! Total amounted to 33.72 Cr.!

With an amazing word of mouth Chandu Champion, Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is winning hearts of the audience across the globe. The film has been receiving tremendous love and support from the audience. This has made the film hold strong at the box office and after an amazing hold over the first weekend the film has maintained the same on Tuesday.

After collecting 5.40 Cr. on it’s Day 1 Friday, Chandu Champion witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. The strong word of mouth and positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film is maintaining its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. With this Chandu Champion is standing with the total of 33.72 Cr.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.