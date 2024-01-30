After Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory and Pitchers, now Sapne Vs Everyone becomes the 7th TVF show to enter IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list globally!

An unbelievable feat for an Indian content creator. Indian content combined has around 10 web series in this list.

“The Viral Fever” has become a well-known name in the entertainment industry, thanks to its high-quality shows. This content producer has carved out a niche for itself by creating content that resonates with its audience, particularly the youth of our nation. They are the content producers of this generation who have mastered the art of understanding the audience’s tastes and preferences. This is the reason why they are at the forefront of the industry, with most of their shows receiving top IMDb ratings. Furthermore, TVF’s “Sapne Vs Everyone” has made a remarkable achievement by becoming the seventh TVF show to enter the IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list globally. This is a testament to their dominance in the content arena worldwide.

The latest IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list of all time shows that TVF has a strong hold on the global entertainment world. TVF has the maximum number of shows in the top 250 list, including TVF’s Aspirants at 111, TVF Pitchers at 54, Kota Factory at 80, Gullak at 86, Yah Meri Family at 146, Panchayat at 88 and Sapne Vs Everyone. All of these shows are produced by TVF and have the highest ratings. This is the reason why TVF is at No. 1 compared to other production houses. These shows are loved by audiences not just in the domestic market but internationally as well.

‘Sapne Vs Everyone’ has officially stormed into the IMDb Top 250 TV Shows list and currently holds the highest rating among IMDb’s Top 250 TV shows in the world with a 9.6 rating. The show has performed extremely well in all the metrics from Viewership, Engagement of the audiences, highest rating, amazing audience reviews, and technical aspects.

The content creator of this generation is achieving a magnificent feat by dominating and ruling the content arena with full force. TVF has brought shows that connect immensely with the youth of this generation, touching upon different emotions and lives of the people, which has made them pioneers in their field. This is no ordinary achievement for a production house, but TVF has truly gone way beyond the limits and set its own benchmark of success.