Ahead of its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Introduces The Character of Raima Sen from The Vaccine War

Before its release, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri introduces Raima Sen's character in The Vaccine War. Check out

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Sep,2023 15:28:59
The release of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri‘s directorial The Vaccine War is approaching worldwide, and the anticipation for the film is reaching its peak. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are putting in a lot of effort to promote this biographical film. In the past few days, the filmmaker has introduced the characters in the movie, and he recently introduced the character of Raima Sen from the film.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri gives an insight into the character of Raima Sen and captions,
“INTRODUCING:

Raima Sen as Rohini Singh Dhulia, Science Editor, The Daily Wire, in a role you will love to hate.
5 DAYS TO GO!

#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023. ”

The Vaccine War features Raima Sen as the antagonist, Rohini Singh. The introduction of each character has sparked the interest of the audience, who are eager to witness the real-life story unfold on the big screen.

The promotional event of ‘The Vaccine War’ in the United States, held at the iconic Times Square, was a spectacular affair. A captivating flash mob presentation, blending various dance genres, mesmerized the multitude of spectators who gathered to witness this extraordinary spectacle. The event marked the culmination of a series of successful promotions that have captured the public’s imagination. The makers have now moved to India for the next phase of promotions.

The upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’ has an impressive cast including Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. The movie narrates the story of the challenging time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

