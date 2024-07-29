Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s Chemistry Sparkles in ‘Duur Na Karin’ from Their Upcoming Film Khel Khel Mein

“Khel Khel Mein” offers a glimpse of the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in their upcoming song, Duur Na Karin. Following their dynamic dance in the recently released first song, Hauli Hauli, this track promises to delve even deeper into their captivating on-screen romance. Filmed in the picturesque setting of London, “Duur Na Karin” is set to highlight their electric chemistry and romantic connection.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Wakaoo Films present Khel Khel Mein. A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film production, Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.

The Khel Khel Mein trailer is set to release on August 2, and the film will have its worldwide release on August 15.