Akshay Kumar returns to the Sikh character for a Bharat rescue drama, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Oct,2023 11:45:44
Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj : The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been talk of the town since announcement. The film which is produced by Pooja Entertainment brings the larger than life story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his bravery to the big screens is carrying immense buzz among the cine goers and the recently released trailer promises a thrilling experience for the fans and the audiences. But before knowing as ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ , the film was titled as ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue’ . The change in the title was happened just a day prior to its teaser release and the decision was taken in context of respect towards the Government’s decision of changing India from Bharat.

The film which presents the real life story of unsung heroe Jaswant Singh Gill presents Akshay Kumar in the character of Sardaar for the fourth time. The character of Sardaar has always been a Lucky factor for Akshay Kumar and before ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ the actor has played the Sikh characters in ‘Kesari’ (2019) , ‘Singhh is Bliing’ (2014) and in comedy entertainer ‘Singh Is Kinng’ (2008).

All of the above mentioned films where Akshay Kumar played the character of Sikh has been a successful venture at the box office as well as received audiences immense love. With his portrayal and appearance he owes the character of Sardaar and the audiences love to watch him in such roles. With Akshay making comeback to the Sardaar character , piqued the audiences interest and anticipation and as the release date of film approaches, audiences are eager to watch him bringing another character to the life.

