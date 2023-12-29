Amidst Salaar success, director Maruthi announces a new film starring PAN India Superstar Prabhas!

Prabhas, riding high on the triumph of Salaar, celebrates as the film surpasses the remarkable 500 crore milestone worldwide. The PAN India star isn’t slowing down, delighting fans with a thrilling announcement. The makers unveiled the first poster of Prabhas’ upcoming project which is all set to unravel this Pongal, promising a new avatar of Rebel star and an eagerly anticipated cinematic experience.

Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time! Happy to present Rebel Star #Prabhas in a brand new avatar 🤗 See you all for Pongal 🙂#PrabhasPongalFeast @vishwaprasadtg @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/px5CKz3b6c — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) December 29, 2023

Notably, this exciting venture is backed by the director Maruthi, adding another layer of anticipation for Prabhas enthusiasts.

As Salaar continues its victorious global journey, Prabhas strategically chooses the festive season to share a glimpse of what lies ahead, keeping his fans on the edge of their seats. The actor’s dedication to delivering diverse and captivating roles, combined with Maruthi’s production prowess, suggests that this Pongal revelation is poised to be a cinematic spectacle worth waiting for. With the charisma of Prabhas and the expertise of Maruthi, expectations are soaring for this new venture, promising to be a highlight in the actor’s already illustrious career. Currently, Prabhas’ blockbuster film Salaar isn’t stopping at box office is getting big numbers. Fans have loved Prabhas in the film and are hailing him for the success of the film. Meanwhile, Prabhas will also seen in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone.