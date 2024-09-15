Amidst the Re-release Success of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah Announces Tumbbad 2.

As Tumbbad makes a triumphant return to theaters after 6 years, produced by Sohum Shah Films, the film’s excitement has reached new heights with the official announcement of a sequel—Tumbbad 2. The re-release has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but has also set records with its first-day numbers. Audiences nationwide have embraced the film with great enthusiasm, driving its re-release to unprecedented success.

On its re-release, Tumbbad shattered its original box office records and became the first film in the history of Indian cinema to surpass iconic collections of films like Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, and Rockstar on its opening day as a re-release. This historic achievement further cements Tumbbad’s legacy as a timeless cinematic masterpiece.

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

View Instagram Post 1: Amidst the Re-release Success of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah Announces Tumbbad 2.

Sohum Shah, the actor and producer of the film, expressed his excitement: “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

Fans can expect Tumbbad 2 to dive deeper into the fantasy folklore that made the original a cult favorite. With the sequel, Pralay Aayega hints at impending catastrophe, the makers promise an even more gripping narrative that builds on the dark, mythical universe of Tumbbad.