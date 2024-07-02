Anurag Basu Opens Up About His Admiration for Rajkumar Hirani: “He has showcased his creativity while also delivering superhit films for the mass

Rajkumar Hirani is a celebrated filmmaker renowned for his ability to create films that touch hearts and provoke thought, all while achieving massive commercial success. His work on blockbuster films such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, and PK has set a benchmark in Indian cinema, blending profound narratives with widespread appeal. Hirani’s unique talent has earned him admiration from audiences and peers alike, making him a revered figure in the industry.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has the remarkable ability to resonate deeply with audiences through touching storytelling. Many celebrities are fans of his work, and now Anurag Basu has joined the list of his admirers. In a recent interaction, Basu showered praise on Hirani, particularly highlighting his humility and exceptional talent.

Anurag Basu, who recently made an appearance on Samdish Bhatia’s podcast show, was asked to name a director whom he is jealous of. The Barfi director immediately responded by saying, There are many but primarily, it is Raju, referring to Rajkumar Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani has flexed his muscles as a director and has also given mass films. He has showcased his creativity while also delivering superhit films for the mass. That is why I am jealous of him. Because we are still trying to find the balance between the two aspects,” added Anurag Basu.

In the same interview, Anurag Basu called Rajkumar Hirani a “very humble person.”

Workwise, Rajkumar Hirani’s last film was Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film raked in a worldwide total of ₹458.93 crore, further cementing Hirani’s status as a master storyteller who can captivate both critics and the general audience alike.