Apart from Kantara, Take a look at some more amazing films of Rishabh Shetty

Rishab Shetty is a name that needs no introduction today. He is a force to reckon with when it comes to producing high-quality content. While he created a nationwide phenomenon with the blockbuster success of Kantara, his journey in the entertainment industry is worth examining. Not just as an actor, he is a man of many talents who has also written, directed, and produced many films that have always entertained the audience. Every one of his films has served its audience with a compelling story, but Kantara’s release became a breakthrough in his career. While we have celebrated Kantara and its success, it’s time to look at all the films that Rishab Shetty has worked on.

Ricky

With Ricky, Rishab made his directorial debut in 2016. He also wrote this crime thriller film that starred Rakshit Shetty and Haripriya in the lead roles.

Kirik Party

Released worldwide on 2016, Kirik Party was directed by Rishab. While the film garnered positive reviews from critics, it became one of the highest grossing Kannada film all time and also completed 365-days in multiplexes. The film was remade in Telugu as Kirrak Party.

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale

Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai was released in 2018 and was written, directed, and produced by Rishab. The Kannada language socio-political comedy film was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film at the 66th National Film Awards.

Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom was released in 2019 and was indeed a turning point for Rishab as it marked his debut as a lead in the film industry. While the film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2019, it also premiered at the Indian Film Week in Japan.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana was released in 2021 and was widely praised by the audience. The film was released on ZEE5 and achieved more than 8 crore minutes of viewing within 3 days of its release on the OTT platform. It remained in the national top 10 movies for more than two weeks since its release on ZEE5.

Kantara

Kantara, released in 2022, came as a sleeper hit that went on to set examples of its success. The film not only received heaps of praise from the audience and critics but also went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. With the grand success of the film, Rishab presented the culture of India on the global map. Rishab not only acted but also wrote and directed the film. With the film, Rishab proved the power of great content.