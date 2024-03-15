Arijit Singh heaps praises on Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, says “aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!”

The praise for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, shows no signs of slowing down. The film has caught the attention of the entire industry, with many highly praising it. In addition to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Genelia Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, and superstar Salman Khan, the film has received more acclaim from another noteworthy individual.

Recently, singer Arijit Singh watched the film on social media and he is highly praising Kiran Rao’s direction. Taking to social media, the singer wrote a long post in praise of the film which says,

“last night!!

aisa film bohot din baad dekhne ko mila!!

awestruck!!

organic farming, education, values, human rights, individual rights, humanity, real people, stereotypes, Love, family, relationships, govt policies and the system, sab kuchh hai.

Heartwarming performances.”

This film has received the most positive reviews of the year, and the responses it’s receiving from all corners is a testament to that fact. From its release, it has received positive feedback from critics, audiences, and even celebrities, making everyone a fan of it.

The audiences are raving about Kiran Rao and her flawless storytelling and direction and the performance from the lead and promising cast.

Aamir Khan Productions has once again showcased its hold over strong content with Laapataa Ladies. The film has captivated the audience with its unlimited laughter quotient. While it has elements of comedy and entertainment, it also highlights important issues related to the women of the nation.

Presented by Jio Studios, “Laapataa Ladies” is a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The film is now available in cinemas and is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.