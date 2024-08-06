As ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ Nears Release, Vikrant Massey Promises an “Edgy, Crazier, and More Entertaining” Sequel

“Certain actions the characters take are so unpredictable that no sane head would enter those territories,” says Vikrant Massey ahead of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ release

With the release of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ just around the corner, Vikrant Massey has spilled the beans on his character in the highly-anticipated sequel. The recently dropped trailer has generated significant buzz, offering glimpses of the drama and suspense that awaits. The sequel, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, promises to be even more thrilling than its predecessor.

In the trailer, fans get a sneak peek at the evolution of their favorite characters. Taapsee Pannu’s Rani appears as charismatic and compelling as ever, while the introduction of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, adds a fresh twist to the story. However, it’s Vikrant Massey’s Rishu that has everyone talking because of his seemingly new persona for the sequel.

In a recent interview, Vikrant Massey shared insights into his character’s journey in the sequel, revealing a significant shift from what audiences saw in the first film. “There is actually a massive suspension and huge shift from what Rishu was in the first part. He is just responding to the situation he has put himself in. He is taking a flight from where he left, and how he became in the second half of the first film. But the core of it remains the same. He is madly in love with his wife Rani (played by Taapsee Pannu). The truth remains that he can do anything for her.”

Vikrant Massey promises that ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ will be “edgy, crazier, and far more entertaining” than the original. The characters’ actions, while justified in their own minds, are so unpredictable that they defy conventional reasoning. “Everything they do is justified in their own heads, but certain actions they take are so unpredictable that no sane head would enter those territories.”

Vikrant Massey expressed his excitement about the film’s release and the strong connection fans have with the franchise. “Also because this is such a well-received and highly-loved franchise, we are hopeful that love will be retained and people will come back and watch this film.” As the release date approaches, the hype surrounding ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ continues to build, promising a memorable experience for viewers.