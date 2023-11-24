AskSrk: Shah Rukh Khan explains the meaning of the title, Dunki

Describing the meaning of the title “Dunki.

When fan asked, “Srk Sir movie ka naam Dunki rhkne kaa wajah bata skte hai 😁😁”

Srk replied to this by saying, “Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders. It is pronounced डंकि. Its pronounced like Funky…Hunky….or yeah Monkey!!!”

With Dunki Drop 1 and its posters, the audience witnessed a sneak peek into the immensely heartwarming world of Rajkumar Hirani that he is about to bring with Dunki. This has indeed piqued the excitement to witness more from this endearing tale and without much delay the makers dropped the first song Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya. While this has kick-started the musical journey of this comedy entertainer, the madness was witnessed in the #AskSrk session where the fans couldn’t control but were seen asking questions about the film while they received amazing answers from the superstar.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.