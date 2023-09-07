Movies | Releases

Audiences review Jawan as a Full Paisa-Vasool movie! 6am shows turned into big celebrations by the audiences!

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Author: IWMBuzz
07 Sep,2023 11:10:37
Audiences review Jawan as a Full Paisa-Vasool movie! 6am shows turned into big celebrations by the audiences! 849297

After having kept the nation stand on still with great anticipation for the release, Shah Rukh Khan’s most anticipated Jawan has finally arrived on the big screens today. Turning the theaters into stadium, the Jawan madness was well witnessed out side theaters. The madness for the action entertainer is well witnessed outside the famous Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai and other parts of the country, where a massive crowd turned up for the early morning show.

Humongous crowd of fans turned up for the early morning 6 AM show of Jawan at Gaiety-Galaxy theater in Mumbai and subsequently at other theaters across the nation. Fans did a flash mob while celebrating the release, the massive crowd was seen hailing SRK and Jawan, a huge cut out was also placed outside the famous theater. This has only shown the magic of Jawan that has just begun. This is indeed the first time that such kind of madness for a film has been witnessed. Moreover, the fans also took the social media by storm while sharing the visuals from the theatre.

 

 

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan rewriting history with advance booking of opening day 849213
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan rewriting history with advance booking of opening day
Mahesh Babu extends warm wishes to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, read 849186
Mahesh Babu extends warm wishes to Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan, read
Now enjoy all the melodies of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan! Audio Jukebox is live now! 848988
Now enjoy all the melodies of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan! Audio Jukebox is live now!
Video Viral! Shah Rukh Khan blows flying kiss and acknowledges fans during his Tirupati visit 848876
Video Viral! Shah Rukh Khan blows flying kiss and acknowledges fans during his Tirupati visit
WATCH SRK AND VIJAY SETUPATHI ANSWER SOME FUN QUESTIONS ON JAWAN 848870
Watch SRK And Vijay Setupathi Answer Some Fun Questions On Jawan
Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict 848855
SRK’s Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict

Latest Stories

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi comes to Neelam’s rescue 849313
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi comes to Neelam’s rescue
849312
From Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Ajit to Kulbhushan Kharbanda: Revisiting The Vicious Bollywood Villains
Haddi Is A Lost Opportunity On Exploring Transgender Rage 849285
Haddi Is A Lost Opportunity On Exploring Transgender Rage
Nawazuddin Takes Zee Studios To Court For Non-Payment 849283
Nawazuddin Takes Zee Studios To Court For Non-Payment
Since childhood, I have had a tradition of tying Rakhi to Krishna: Nikki Sharma 849278
Since childhood, I have had a tradition of tying Rakhi to Lord Krishna: Nikki Sharma
Kangana Ranaut articulates vintage romance in yellow Banarasi saree 849178
Kangana Ranaut articulates vintage romance in yellow Banarasi saree
Read Latest News