Ayushmann Khurrana releases new single ‘Reh Ja’, calls it ‘a heart-tugging heart-break song!’

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a multi-hyphenate artiste who is loved equally for his acting as well as his music. Ayushmann has currently partnered with Warner Music India for a global recording deal. His first song from this association Akh Da Tara is well received. The much-loved artiste is now dropping his new single Reh Ja today! Reh Ja is a ‘heart-tugging heartbreak song’, a quintessential Ayushmann Khurrana romantic song that touches the soul.

Ayushmann says, “Heartbreaks are layered and they bring a deluge of emotions for people going through this overwhelming feeling. I love all the shades of romance and I have always wanted to write more about heartbreaks. It is raw, unfiltered and cathartic. Just because you break-up doesn’t mean you stop loving someone, caring for them or craving their presence constantly. Reh Ja is my attempt to show the complexity of a heartbreak, as well as the purity of the feeling of love, of longing in such a situation even when your heart is breaking into a million pieces.”

Ayushmann is the known for his romantic songs as he has delivered a string of hits like Paani Da Rang, Saadi Gali Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, Nazm Nazm and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.

He adds, “The idea of this song came to me around four years ago when synth-pop wasn’t mainstream; it was very indie in the West. I have written the lyrics as well as composed the song, while the programming is done by Himonshu with little inputs from me. This is my second single with Warner Music India and I’m hoping you love it.”