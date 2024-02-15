Balaji Motion Pictures reveals the release date of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 with an immensely intriguing motion poster! Coming to big screens on 19th April 2024!

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, announced the highly anticipated Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 film, which has been making headlines since its announcement. The excitement among the audience raised a notch higher when the makers officially announced the commencement of the shoot. To elevate the anticipation, the makers have released an intriguing motion poster that reveals the new release date – 19th April 2024.

The creators of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 have released a new motion poster that provides a sneak peek into the movie’s unique world. The motion poster is bold, thrilling, and captivating. It features a heart with pulsating social media app icons, which perfectly captures the film’s theme of exploring love and sex in the digital age. While announcing the new release date, the makers shared the motion poster on social media and jotted down the caption –

Yeh Valentine’s Day nahi aasan, bas itna samaj lijiye, Love Sex aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai!💔

#LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April.

“Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2” is a movie that aims to explore the intricacies of relationships and uncover the concealed aspects of modern-day love in the age of the Internet. The film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the ramifications of our technology-driven world, through a captivating narrative and compelling performances.

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is a Dibakar Banerjee production, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies.