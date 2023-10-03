Being a household name to the biggest ‘Born on web’, Actor Barkha Singh’s success is inspirational: “I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles”

In the world of entertainment, where talent is as diverse as the platforms it graces, one name stands out as a true testament to versatility and dedication – Barkha Singh. Her journey to becoming one of the biggest ‘Born-on-Web’ success stories that is nothing short of inspirational.

Barkha Singh’s rise to prominence with her right choice of projects is a remarkable tale of talent meeting opportunity. She has not just conquered the web; she has left her indelible mark on all formats of screens, including TV and movies. Fast forward to the present, Barkha has evolved into a versatile performer who seamlessly transitions across mediums and genres.

Talking about her biggest motivation, the actress said, “Doing diverse and challenging roles is my biggest motivation. I believe there is still a lot of potential and possibilities in store for me that I am looking forward to bringing to the screens. I love to challenge myself and push my limits as an actor and for that I am constantly on the lookout for diverse and powerful roles.”

She also talked about how she makes the right choice of projects and says “There is no difference in the approach for deciding projects based on the format- short or long. Any and every project irrespective of the platform is equally important for me and I look forward to giving my best. It is only the nuances of the character that I am portraying, which makes each one unique for me. Equal amount of preparation and hard work goes into each and as an actor, that is exactly what one should be focused on”

One of the defining aspects of Barkha Singh’s career is her strong presence on the web, across the streaming platforms available too. From sharing screens with Madhuri Dixit Nene in ‘Maja Ma’ as Esha Hansraj to her role in ‘Engineering Girls’, ‘Girls On Top’, ‘Breathe’, ‘Please Find Attached’, she has nailed her presence. Her portrayal in ‘Murder Meri Jaan’ of Sonal Arora and ‘Masaba Masaba’ (S2) as Ayesha Mehrauli further cemented her status as a ‘Born-on-Web’ actor.

What sets Barkha Singh apart is her ability to connect with the audience across diverse platforms. Her performances resonate with viewers, whether they’re watching her on TV, in a movie, or on the web. Barkha’s success is testament to her acting prowess and adaptability. Barkha Singh’s journey to becoming the biggest name of the space is not just a story of success but an inspiration to many.