Big Announcement! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao come together again for Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies'; to hit screens on 5th January 2024

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions are collaborating once again for 'Laapataa Ladies', featuring Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film is set to release on January 5th, 2024.

07 Sep,2023 16:51:04
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are collaborating once again for Rao’s directorial debut, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which is presented by Jio Studios. The film is scheduled to release on January 5th, 2024. After a gap of over a decade, Kiran is making a comeback as a director with this feature film, following her debut film ‘Dhobi Ghat’.

The creators of an upcoming film recently offered a thrilling preview of the comedy-drama, which is packed with a whimsical storyline, amusing dialogue, and a talented cast. The movie features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles.

While the audience has been eagerly waiting for its release, the makers have finally confirmed the release date of the film as the 5th of January, 2024.

The partnership of Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao in the upcoming movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has already created a huge stir among the audience. After directing Dhobi Ghat, Rao’s next offering is highly anticipated by viewers. The announcement of the release date has only added to the excitement for her much-awaited directorial.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ will also be screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well ahead of its release.

Set in 2001, in rural parts of India, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

Jio Studios presents ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie has been made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed additional dialogues to the film.

