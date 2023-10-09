Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan

The trailer for ‘Ganapath- A Hero Is Born’ was launched by fans and the masses across the nation, marking the celebration of the arrival of the festival. This was the first time in Bollywood that a film’s trailer was launched by fans, making Ganapath the first-ever film to receive such a launch.

The highly anticipated film, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, has finally released its trailer, leaving fans and audiences across the nation in absolute awe while raising the excitement for its global arrival on October 20th. This magnum opus stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Now, to push the excitement a notch higher, the makers have released the trailer for everyone to enjoy.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, “I’m thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the ‘Ganapath’ teaser and Hum Aaye Hain Song. It’s immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I’m eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers’ reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can’t wait to unveil it all to the audience.”

Presenting ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ – a film by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled to release worldwide on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.