Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan

Author: IWMBuzz
09 Oct,2023 17:09:28
The trailer for ‘Ganapath- A Hero Is Born’ was launched by fans and the masses across the nation, marking the celebration of the arrival of the festival. This was the first time in Bollywood that a film’s trailer was launched by fans, making Ganapath the first-ever film to receive such a launch.

The release of the thrilling teaser for Ganapath: A Hero Is Born by Pooja Entertainment has set new standards for Indian cinema. The renowned production house has introduced a new level of cinematic brilliance that is bound to enthrall audiences across the globe.

The highly anticipated film, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, has finally released its trailer, leaving fans and audiences across the nation in absolute awe while raising the excitement for its global arrival on October 20th. This magnum opus stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Now, to push the excitement a notch higher, the makers have released the trailer for everyone to enjoy.

The trailer for ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is a visual feast, with stunning imagery, breathtaking sequences, and an exceptional cast of actors delivering their best performances. This cinematic masterpiece promises to transport fans and audiences into a mesmerizing world that feels almost like a painting come to life on the big screen. Overall, it’s a stunning visual extravaganza that is sure to make a lasting impression on viewers.

The gripping trailer of “Ganapath- A Hero Is Born” gives us a glimpse of a futuristic world that is both intriguing and exciting. The film boasts world-class visual effects that are polished to perfection, ensuring a truly promising cinematic experience that aligns with international standards. With this film, Pooja Entertainment aims to raise the bar for filmmaking and set a new benchmark for others to follow. The top-notch visual effects, unprecedented scale, and thrilling storyline of “Ganapath” are all set to revolutionize Indian cinema and set a new precedent.

What truly sets the bar high for the trailer is its properly incorporated VFX, which helps in providing an international scale to the film. Jackky Bhagnani aims to bring a world-class cinematic spectacle and a never-before-seen VFX to audiences that appeal to every section of the audience.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, “I’m thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the ‘Ganapath’ teaser and Hum Aaye Hain Song. It’s immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I’m eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers’ reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can’t wait to unveil it all to the audience.”

Ever since the trailer was released, fans cannot stop praising the colossal scale of the upcoming film, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. Tiger Shroff’s portrayal of a character who enters a new world and Kriti Sanon’s jaw-dropping action sequences are bound to leave you stunned. To add more intrigue to the narrative, the film features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan whose everlasting screen presence is sure to keep you invested in Pooja Entertainment’s magnum opus.

Presenting ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ – a film by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is scheduled to release worldwide on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

