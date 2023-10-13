'Bolo Na' - the mesmerising love song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail - Out Now

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film, 12th Fail, made headlines with its captivating trailer which received an overwhelming response. Following that, the makers have now released the first song from the movie titled ‘Bolo Na’.

‘Bolo Na’ is a soul-stirring romantic melody, brought to life by the enchanting voices of Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. Swanand Kirkire’s lyrical magic combined with Shantanu Moitra’s musical finesse creates an unforgettable experience.

This song beautifully captures the tender emotions of first love. The romantic visuals featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, set against the backdrop of Delhi, complement the sweet melody perfectly. The song is shot in Dilli Haat, adding to the charm of the film’s overall setting.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting romantic vibes of ‘Bolo Na’ from 12th Fail, a film that promises to be a journey of steely resilience and self-discovery, smoothened by a beautiful love story.

‘Bolo Na’ is released under one of the leading music label Saregama Music.

The movie “12th Fail” is a true story that reflects the struggles of countless students who take the UPSC entrance exam. However, it also goes beyond this specific exam by encouraging people not to give up in the face of failure and to start over.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.