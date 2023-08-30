Movies | Releases

Catch a glimpse into A Day of the Pushpa Superstar, Allu Arjun on THIS Global platform- CAN NOT MISS!

Following the incredible win of global star Allu Arjun at the 69th National Film Awards, the Pushpa saga continues with the first-ever glimpse of Pushpa 2 The Rule

Superstar Allu Arjun‘s grand triumph at the 69th National Film Awards made him the first Telugu actor to win the most prestigious award for Best Actor. This biggest National recognition is an additional feather while the icon star took the nation’s glory to the world level with the global success of Pushpa: The Rise. Well, this isn’t the beginning but a big milestone in Allu Arjun’s career that has made Instagram’s global handle take a dig into the life of this Pan India star and ascend a distinct chatter for the much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2 The Rule on the global podium capturing the first-ever glimpse of the film.

The world’s biggest social media player, Instagram Global has arrived on the doorstep of the Icon star Allu Arjun to cover the space of Pushparaj’s world. This is truly the epitome of Allu Arjun’s global stardom that has called Insta Global to capture the first glimpse of the world of Pushpa 2 The Rule. As Insta Global arrived at Allu Arjun’s residence, the star gave them a tour of his beautiful home covering his workplace. While he gave a glimpse of his routine at home, he shared the importance of family and his desire to entertain his fans and audiences through his commitment to his work.

Following this, the team entered the world of Pushpa 2 The Rule where the exclusive glimpses were captured from the sets. This is where we witnessed the transformation of a simple living family man and a global star stepping into a whole new personality of rough and rugged Pushparaj from Pushpa 2 The Rule. Ahead of this, the director Sukumar shares his experience of collaborating with the global star Allu Arjun over the years and working together on Pushpa.

Pushpa: The Rise arrived as the biggest phenomenon of success that took over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline, and addictive music. The way Allu Arjun portrayed Pushparaj went on to become one of the most loved characters in the history of Indian Cinema. Moreover, This sneak peek video is nothing less than a treat for fans across the globe and has indeed piqued the audience’s excitement for the release of Pushpa 2 The Rule.

