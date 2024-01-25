Celebrating 7 Years of ‘Kaabil’ & Yami Gautam’s unforgettable journey as Supriya Bhatnagar!

In the annals of Bollywood history, some films transcend time to etch themselves as timeless classics. As ‘Kaabil’ completes its magnificent seven-year journey, it’s impossible not to reminisce about the poignant portrayal of Supriya Bhatnagar portrayed by the immensely talented Yami Gautam.

The film, an intense thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta, became a turning point in Yami’s career, propelling her into the limelight and cementing her position as a powerhouse performer.

Yami’s character of Supriya Bhatnagar is not just a role; it also showcases the strength of resilience. Playing a visually challenged woman, Yami breathed life into Supriya, infusing her with depth, vulnerability, and an indomitable spirit that resonated with audiences.

The movie presented Yami with a challenging canvas, and she painted it with brilliance. Her portrayal of Supriya navigating the complexities of love, tragedy, and revenge showcased Yami’s ability to bring nuance and authenticity to intense narratives.

Yami and Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen chemistry in the movie was nothing short of magical. The palpable connection between Supriya and Rohan (Hrithik’s character) added layers of emotion to the storyline, making their journey a poignant one.

Talking about Yami’s next, ever since the teaser of her highly anticipated ‘Article 370’ has been launched, she has been receiving great response from the audience, industry and critics alike, who couldn’t stop raving about her performance and attempting a new ‘political thriller’ genre.