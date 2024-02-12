Chandu Champion explored the vast landscape of WAI village in Maharashtra! Deets Inside!

Chandu Champion, a film jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is expected to raise the bar for the Indian entertainment industry. The movie features superstar Kartik Aaryan and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, the shoot of the film was completed, and an interesting anecdote surfaced about the filming location. The film has explored the beautiful sceneries of WAI village in Maharashtra.

The team filmed in WAI village located in Maharashtra. They extensively covered the area of Nagewadi Dam, including a hill near the dam, which was a tough location to access. The site itself was beautiful, but there was no access to anything there. Even the base to eat and get ready was a hilly walk of 15 minutes. The team shot different parts of the film in and around this area. There were steep hills where the equipment would barely balance, and the team had to shoot action scenes.

During the filming, the team visited various locations in Wai. One of them was Dhom Dam, a picturesque place located near the dam. The team also shot in the small local houses of Golumb Village, where people were actually living, and on the streets. Moreover, the film explored Nana Fadnavis Wada and Menavali ghat, which is a traditional house of Nana Fadnavis and a beautiful 250-year-old heritage structure. Another location in Wai was Wathar station, a small station that still retains its old-world charm with one platform, just as it was in the 1950s.

The film marks Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trio is coming together with an interesting true story of a man who refused to surrender. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on 14th June 2024.