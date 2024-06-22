Chandu Champion keeps a steady hold at the box office! With a jump from Thursday, the film collected 3.32 Cr. on Friday! Total amounted to 43.45 Cr.!

Chandu Champion is receiving fabulous positive word of mouth from all across and is holding steady at the box office. Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the gripping tale of Murlikant Petkar is winning hearts of the audience across the globe. The film has been receiving tremendous love and support from the audience and critics alike and the film kept a stead hold with the collection of 3.32 Cr. on Friday. The film has now collected total of 43.45 Cr.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on it’s Day 1 Friday, and itnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, keeping up a steady hold with a picked up jump from Thursday, the film has earned 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday. Now the film has earned a total of 43.45 Cr.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.