Chandu Champion, co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, has been garnering tremendous positive word of mouth. The extraordinary narrative of Murlikant Petkar is fascinating the audience across the world. The film has been receiving rave reviews and love from the audience and critics alike. Notwithstanding the India vs. Australia match, the movie is doing well in its second week after a fantastic opening weekend, grossing 2.1 Cr. on Monday. With this, the movie had a total budget of 59.86 Cr.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday, and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, and 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday, 6.30 Cr. on Day 9, Saturday, 8.01 Cr. on Day 10, Sunday, 2.1 Cr. on Day 11, Monday.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.