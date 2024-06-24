Chandu Champion witnessed a very good trend over the weekend! With nearly 30% hike, the film Collects 8.01 Cr. on second Sunday! Total amounted to 57.76 Cr.!

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has been receiving tremendous positive word of mouth ever since it’s release. The extraordinary story of Murlikant Petkar is taking over the heads of the audience across the globe. The film has been receiving tremendous love and support from the audience and critics alike and the with its steady hold at the box office, the film saw a very good trend over the weekend with nearly 30% hike, and collected 8.01 Cr. on Sunday. With this, the film is standing with the total of 57.76 Cr.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday, and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, and 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday, 6.30 Cr. on Day 9, Saturday and 8.01 Cr. on Day 10, Sunday.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.