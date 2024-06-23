Chandu Champion witnessed near 100% jump at the box office! Collects 6.30 Cr. on the second Saturday! Total amounted to 49.75 Cr.! All set to enter 50 Cr. club!

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has been receiving amazing positive word of mouth from all across ever since its release. The extraordinary story of Murlikant Petkar is winning the hearts of the audience across the globe. With amazing word of mouth, The film has been receiving tremendous love and support from the audience and critics alike and with its steady hold at the box office, the film saw a huge jump on its 2nd Saturday with the collection of 6.30 Cr. With this, the film is standing with a total of 49.75 Cr. The film is nearing 50 Cr. club.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday, and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love and the raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, and 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday and 6.30 Cr. on Day 9, Saturday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.