Chandu Champion’s Box Office Run Continues: 1.01 Cr. on Second Thursday, Total Reaches 65.17 Cr.

Chandu Champion, co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is indeed worth reckoning as one of the most loved films of the year. The incredible tale of Murlikant Petkar is genuinely capturing the hearts of viewers around the world. The movie has had incredible word-of-mouth and has held its own at the box office. Even though the movie is still doing strong, on its second Thursday, it brought in 1.01 crore. As of right now, the movie has earned 65.17 crores.

Chandu Champion collected 5.40 Cr. on its Day 1 Friday and witnessed a 45% growth on its Day 2 raking in 7.70 Cr. on Saturday. The film saw a remarkable 100% growth on Day 3, Sunday, collecting 11.01 Cr. With all the strong word of mouth, love, and raving positive reviews have significantly boosted the film’s performance, resulting in a solid collection of 6.01 Cr. on Day 4, Monday. After holding strong over the weekend, the film has maintained its hold on Day 5, Tuesday, with the collection of 3.6 Cr. After this consistency, the film collected 3.40 Cr on Day 6, Wednesday and is holding well by earning 3.01 Cr. on Day 7, Thursday, and 3.32 Cr. on Day 8, Friday, 6.30 Cr. on Day 9, Saturday, 8.01 Cr. on Day 10, Sunday, 2.1 Cr. on Day 11, Monday, 2.1 Cr. on Day 12, Tuesday, 2.15 Cr. on Day 13, Wednesday and 1.01 Cr. on Day 14, Thursday.

Jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.