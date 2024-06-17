Compiling the best of Rishab Shetty’s memories with his kids on Father’s Day!

Whether on screen or in real life, Rishab Shetty has always won the hearts of his audience. With Kantara, he truly set an example of success. Rishab is a complete family man, and this has been evident time and again as he celebrates every festival and special day with his family. On this Father’s Day, his wife Pragathi Shetty compiled all his memories with their kids, showing just how amazing a father Rishab is.

Taking to her social media, Pragathi Shetty shared Rishab’s special moments with his kids. She further captioned the post –

“Happy Father’s Day to the amazing man who makes our family complete.

Your strength, love, and dedication inspire us every day. We are so blessed to have you. ❤️

@rishabshettyofficial

#FathersDay #HappyFathersDay #FathersDay2024”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty is working to bring a divine experience like never before with the much-awaited ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’. The film is in its shooting stage, and besides this, he is in discussion for a film with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.