‘Content Kumar is back’: Akshay Kumar’s passionate performance in Sarfira trailer leaves fans deeply impressed

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sarfira has been unveiled by makers. Well, fans can’t get enough of Bollywood’s Khiladi as Vir Mhatre

Just last week, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar took the internet by storm when he shared his first look from Sarfira. His salt-and-pepper bearded look left several fans swooning, with many calling it his best and most convincing look in recent years. Much to our delight, the trailer of the much-awaited drama has now been dropped online by the makers. As expected, Akshay blows us away with his earnest performance and passionate expressions as he brings his character Vir Mhatre alive onscreen. While Paresh Rawal throws him one challenge after another, Radhikka Madan is Vir’s pillar of support.

But we got the biggest surprise when Tamil superstar Suriya arrived on the screen in this trailer, giving us a glimpse of his much-anticipated cameo. Well, the two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer clip is receiving lots of love on social media, with fans lauding Akshay as ‘Content Kumar’. For instance, one overjoyed fan tweeted: “Content Kumar is BACK 🔥🔥Finally #AkshayKumar in Salt n Pepper look 💥🥵… Blockbuster #SarfiraTrailer ♥️”, whereas another happy social media user shared, “#akshaykumar’s best trailer in the last 5 years. It feels like the genius AkshayKumar who was lost somewhere has returned with this film.”

Akshay will be seen as a man who dreams of making a low-cost airline for those who cannot afford flying in this film. He gives it his all to make this dream, a million-dollar business idea, a reality. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is an official adaptation of the filmmaker’s 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya in the lead. Apart from his cameo, Suriya has joined the team of Sarfira as a co-producer alongside Aruna Bhatia, Jyothika and Vikram Malhotra.

Akshay is known as the king of action as well as comedy. But each time he shines onscreen in a drama film, he manages to tug at the heartstrings of the audience with his sincere performances as ‘Content Kumar’. We can’t wait for him to do the same with Sarfira, when he arrives in theatres on July 12 as Vir Mhatre.

