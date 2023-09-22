Movies | Releases

Countdown to 'The Vaccine War' Release: Pallavi Joshi's Powerful Role Revealed by Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

With only six days left until the global premiere of 'The Vaccine War,' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and talented actress Pallavi Joshi have ramped up the promotional efforts for this gripping cinematic journey.

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Sep,2023 17:10:50
Countdown to 'The Vaccine War' Release: Pallavi Joshi's Powerful Role Revealed by Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri 854320

With only six days left until the global premiere of ‘The Vaccine War,’ director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and talented actress Pallavi Joshi have ramped up the promotional efforts for this gripping cinematic journey. Today, the filmmaker made a significant announcement on social media, introducing Pallavi Joshi’s character in the film.

In a post that he shared, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “INTRODUCING:

3-time National Award winner Pallavi Joshi as (Dr.) Priya Abraham, Director, National Institute of Virology, delivering one of the most heart-touching performances in Indian cinema.

6 DAYS TO GO!

#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023.”

Checkout :

Pallavi Joshi, a renowned actress with three National Awards to her name, takes on the role of Dr. Priya Abraham, the Director of the National Institute of Virology, in ‘The Vaccine War.’ The announcement has piqued the curiosity of fans and cinephiles, who eagerly await her compelling portrayal in this true-to-life narrative.

As the release date draws nearer, the excitement surrounding ‘The Vaccine War’ continues to mount.

The grand promotional US event for ‘The Vaccine War’ at the iconic Times Square was nothing short of spectacular. A captivating flash mob presentation, skillfully blending various dance genres, mesmerized the multitude of spectators who gathered to witness this extraordinary spectacle. The event marked the culmination of a series of promotions that have successfully captured the public’s imagination. Now the makers have moved to India for the promotions.

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for 'The Vaccine War' as Nana Patekar's Character Unveiled 853971
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for ‘The Vaccine War’ as Nana Patekar’s Character Unveiled
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says how The Vaccine War changed the mindset of the other scientists towards the Indian Scientists 851400
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says how The Vaccine War changed the mindset of the other scientists towards the Indian Scientists
"The scientists that we have on board are the same kind of women who handle their professional as well as their personal life", says Pallavi Joshi as she talks about women's empowerment 851205
“The scientists that we have on board are the same kind of women who handle their professional as well as their personal life”, says Pallavi Joshi as she talks about women’s empowerment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media! 848939
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ leaves the internet buzzing with a flash mob at Times Square! Trending on Social media!
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square 848668
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll! 843064
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!

Latest Stories

Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India's premier GEC 854371
Star Plus maintains unparalleled dominance for 175 consecutive weeks, reigning as India’s premier GEC
Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 All Set to start its Advance Booking From Sunday 854369
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 All Set to start its Advance Booking From Sunday
Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video] 854265
Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video]
Kanatara Fever refuses to Slow Down! The Idols from the Film's Character Being Decorated at Ganesh Pandals Across The Nation 854357
Kanatara Fever refuses to Slow Down! The Idols from the Film’s Character Being Decorated at Ganesh Pandals Across The Nation
Auto Draft 854324
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favorite festivals: Chinmayee Salvi
"With the trailer of our film launched by Salman Khan, a lot of people will watch it", says Gippy Grewal as Salman Khan launched the trailer of Maujaan Hi Maujaan 854322
“With the trailer of our film launched by Salman Khan, a lot of people will watch it”, says Gippy Grewal as Salman Khan launched the trailer of Maujaan Hi Maujaan
Read Latest News