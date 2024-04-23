Crew continues to fly high and steady at the box office! Earns 145.56 Cr. total worldwide gross!

Crew is continuously on the rise. With its amazing word of mouth and brilliant reviews, the film has set its strong foot at the box office. While the trio of ravishing divas Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon are ruling the hearts of the masses, the film is also winning hearts for its high humor quotient. Now continuing the steady run at the box office, Crew is still flying high and has collected 4.70 Cr. India Net in the 4th week. The total worldwide gross amounted to 145.56 Cr.

Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of 10.28 Cr. India Net and 20.07 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world. Continuing the growth with 10.87 Cr. India Net and 21.06 Cr. Gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, 11.45 Cr. India Net and 21.40 Cr. Gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3, 4.52 Cr. India Net and 8.20 Cr. Gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4, the film has collected 4 Cr. India Net and 6.60 Cr. worldwide gross on Tuesday, Day 5, 3.30 Cr. India Net and 5.25 Cr. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6, 3.12 Cr. India Net and 4.70 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 7, and 3.85 Cr. India net and 7.30 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Friday, Day 8, and 5.40 Cr. India net and 9.50 Cr. Worldwide gross on Day 9, 5.70 Cr. India net and 8.9 Cr. worldwide gross on the second Sunday, Day 10, 2.05 Cr. India Net and 3.20 Cr. Worldwide gross on the second Monday, Day 11, and 2.43 Cr. India Net and 3.60 Cr. gross worldwide on the second Tuesday, Day 12, 2 Cr. India net and 3.26 Cr. gross worldwide on Wednesday, Day 13, 1.50 Cr. India net and 2.55 Cr. gross worldwide on Thursday, Day 14, 1.30 Cr. India net and 2.37 Cr. gross worldwide on Friday, Day 15, and 2.35 Cr. India Net and 4 Cr. gross Worldwide on Saturday, Day 16. Ahead of this, Crew continues to fly high and steady with the collection of 15 Cr. India Net in the 3rd week and 4.70 Cr. India Net in the 4th week. The total worldwide gross amounted to 145.56 Cr.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.