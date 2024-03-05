Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon Set the Screen Ablaze in the Year’s Hottest Track, ‘Naina’ By Diljit Dosanjh Ft. Badshah!

The highly anticipated film “Crew” has just dropped its first track, “Naina” and it won’t be a lie to say that the song is one of the biggest tracks of the year! Makers of the film have been teasing fans with snippets, creating a buzz around this promotional song that features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who are all looking extremely hot in the music video. The song marks the collaboration of Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, who has given us great tracks in the past.

This collaboration is nothing short of extraordinary. Known for their unique styles and unparalleled swag, Diljit and Badshah bring their alag (unique) vibe to “Naina” infusing it with infectious energy and catchy beats that are sure to get listeners vibing along to make it the peppiest song of this year.

As the song plays, Diljit’s soulful vocals transport listeners into a world of rhythm and melody, while Badshah’s signature rap adds an extra layer of dynamism to the track. Together, they create a vibey atmosphere that is impossible to resist, making “Naina” the ultimate anthem for fans this year.

The music video itself is a visual treat, featuring three of the hottest actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon as they sizzle on screen, adding to the allure of the track and ensuring that “Naina” will be on repeat for weeks to come.

Overall, “Naina” is not just a song; it’s an experience. With its irresistible beats, captivating visuals, and powerhouse performances, this track is set to dominate the charts and solidify its place as the biggest song of the year. So, crank up the volume, hit play, and get ready to vibe along with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah as they deliver a musical masterpiece.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024.