Movies | Releases

Debutant Yuva Rajkumar's film 'YUVA' grosses 4.5 crores on Day 1, continuing the success streak of Hombale Films.

The world of Indian cinema is a vast space that attracts many young talents with the aim of making a mark on the hearts of audiences. However, only a few succeed right from their first release. Yuva Rajkumar, a promising debutant from the third generation of the Rajkumar family, is one such name in the entertainment industry who made a solid impression with his first film ‘Yuva’.

Funded by Hombale Films, this movie confirms that when it comes to delivering commercially successful cinema, they are leading the way. Starting from the KGF series to the Kantara franchise, Salaar, and now Yuva, every movie they are involved in becomes a tremendous success at the box office.

The action-packed drama directed by Santosh Anandram was released today and has received a positive response from the audience. Yuva Rajkumar has made a confident debut and has attracted a lot of attention. Despite being a film with a debutant, it managed to draw a large audience on the opening day. Early trends suggest that the film will have a healthy opening with box office numbers of 4.5-5 crore on Day 1, which is impressive. The opening of the film is a surprise because the numbers are almost identical to those of established faces.