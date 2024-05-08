Deepika Padukone Celebrates 9 Years of ‘Piku’ with memorable never-seen-before BTS; fun anecdote of Amitabh Bachchan & fondly remembers late Irrfan Khan: “oh how much we miss you”

As Deepika Padukone‘s iconic film ‘Piku’ celebrates its ninth anniversary today, Bollywood’s Numero Uno took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone with an adorable never-seen-before photo from the behind-the-scenes during the set shoot days. In ‘Piku,’ Deepika portrayed the titular character with remarkable depth and authenticity, shedding the glamour often associated with actors. Her portrayal of a modern, independent woman dealing with the nuances of caring for her aging father struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

The behind-the-scenes image shared by Deepika evoke nostalgia for the film’s memorable moments, including her on-screen chemistry with the late Irrfan Khan and her extremely sweet father-daughter duo relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the image, Amitabh, Deepika and Irrfan are seen sitting with food being offered to Big B, and his finger pointing at our Deepika, is just too sweet to miss! Earlier on, Amitabh had given a quote where he spoke about Deepika’s eating habits and said, “Yeh haar 3 minute mein khaana khati hai” (She eats food every 3 minutes)

Taking fans back to their fun camaraderie, Deepika captioned her post, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat!

@amitabhbachchan

#Piku

#Bashkor

#Rana

#ShoojitSirkar

@irrfan Oh how much we miss you…❤️❤️❤️”

Fondly remembering her late co-star, Deepika & Irrfan’s chemistry was lauded for its sincerity, innocence and emotional depth, capturing the essence of their characters’ bond during a road trip to Kolkata.

Director Shoojit Sircar’s vision for ‘Piku’ was brought to life by Deepika’s nuanced performance, which he fondly refers to as one of his favorites. Through her portrayal of Piku, Deepika encapsulated the complexities of a daughter’s relationship with her father, navigating the fine line between love, frustration, and responsibility.

As fans reminisce about the impact of ‘Piku’ on Indian cinema, Deepika’s Instagram tribute serves as a touching reminder of the film’s enduring legacy and her remarkable contribution to it. Beyond its critical acclaim, ‘Piku’ holds a special place in Deepika Padukone’s illustrious career, showcasing her ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role she undertakes.