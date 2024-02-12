Delve yourself into the world of romance! The second song ‘Sajni’ from Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Out Now!

The trailer of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao has given a glimpse of its humoristic world. This has indeed elevated the excitement to see what the director Kiran Rao has to bring to the table this time. Amid the rising buzz for the film and the response to the first song ‘DoubtWa’, the makers have now treated the masses with the second song ‘Sajni’.

The second song ‘Sajni’ from Laapataa Ladies gives an insight into the romance and love in the comedy-drama. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, and the music has been composed by Ram Sampath while Divyanidhi Sharma penned the lyrics.

The song ‘Sajni’ is the perfect song to celebrate the feeling for your loved ones and in this ongoing Valentine season, this comes as a pure beautiful melody that will stay in your heart. With its beautifully written lyrics, this song gives meaning to the word romance.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features debutants and promising cast, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta , Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.