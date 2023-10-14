Movies | Releases

Designing the futuristic world of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns!

500 vehicles, drones & guns: Unveiling the creative process behind designing the futuristic world of Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born'!

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Oct,2023 14:13:44
Designing the futuristic world of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns! 861352

The creators of Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ have spared no effort in crafting an inspiring, entertaining, and futuristic world for the viewers to relish on the big screen. The remarkable teaser and trailer have successfully captured the audience’s attention, drawing them into the world of ‘Ganapath’.

The amount of detail and effort put into creating ‘Ganapath’ is truly impressive. The numbers speak for themselves – more than 500 vehicles, drones, and guns were meticulously designed and developed to bring this visually stunning spectacle to life.

The filmmakers behind ‘Ganapath’ have spared no expense in creating a unique and imaginative world. They have crafted a range of vehicles, drones, and weapons that perfectly fit the era and ambiance of ‘Ganapath,’ setting the stage for an engaging and spectacular cinematic experience.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, “The world of ‘Ganapath’ is beyond anything we’ve seen in Bollywood which is evident in the trailer. The vision for this movie was to create a future that feels both unique and believable. This required us to go the extra mile in every aspect of production, including designing and crafting over 500 vehicles, drones, and guns that makes it look believable. The audience will witness the level of commitment and dedication that has gone into making ‘Ganapath’.”

With Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead and a team of experts and visionaries working diligently behind the scenes, ‘Ganapath’ is poised to transport audiences into a captivating universe.

Pooja Entertainment is proud to present ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work! 861164
Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work!
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now! 860704
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! ‘Jai Ganesha’ song out Now!
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release? 860461
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release?
Ganapath creates History: 2 Lakh Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer, making it trend on no.1 social media 860180
Ganapath creates History: 2 Lakh Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer, making it trend on no.1 social media
"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”
Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’! 858698
Get ready to groove with Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon on the biggest party anthem of the year ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ from Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath’!

Latest Stories

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Kiki reveals about her feelings for Jai in front of Aradhana 861354
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Kiki reveals about her feelings for Jai in front of Aradhana
World Cup Cricket fever sweeps through the Kundali Bhagya cast as Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game! 861350
World Cup Cricket fever sweeps through the Kundali Bhagya cast as Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game!
#WorldCup2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Wish Team India All the Best For India Vs Pakistan Match 861337
#WorldCup2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Anushka Sharma And Dinesh Karthik Wish Team India All the Best For India Vs Pakistan Match
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Newly married Rishi and Lakshmi’s sizzling romance on first night 861330
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Newly married Rishi and Lakshmi’s sizzling romance on first night
Meet serial: Sumeet exposes Shagun at the haldi ceremony 861328
Meet serial: Sumeet exposes Shagun at the haldi ceremony
Auto Draft 861321
Junooniyatt update: Elahi to save Jahaan from drowning in a bathtub
Read Latest News