Designing the futuristic world of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns!

The creators of Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ have spared no effort in crafting an inspiring, entertaining, and futuristic world for the viewers to relish on the big screen. The remarkable teaser and trailer have successfully captured the audience’s attention, drawing them into the world of ‘Ganapath’.

The amount of detail and effort put into creating ‘Ganapath’ is truly impressive. The numbers speak for themselves – more than 500 vehicles, drones, and guns were meticulously designed and developed to bring this visually stunning spectacle to life.

The filmmakers behind ‘Ganapath’ have spared no expense in creating a unique and imaginative world. They have crafted a range of vehicles, drones, and weapons that perfectly fit the era and ambiance of ‘Ganapath,’ setting the stage for an engaging and spectacular cinematic experience.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, “The world of ‘Ganapath’ is beyond anything we’ve seen in Bollywood which is evident in the trailer. The vision for this movie was to create a future that feels both unique and believable. This required us to go the extra mile in every aspect of production, including designing and crafting over 500 vehicles, drones, and guns that makes it look believable. The audience will witness the level of commitment and dedication that has gone into making ‘Ganapath’.”

With Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead and a team of experts and visionaries working diligently behind the scenes, ‘Ganapath’ is poised to transport audiences into a captivating universe.

Pooja Entertainment is proud to present ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.