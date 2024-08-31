DID YOU KNOW? Kareena Kapoor Khan Faced the After Effects of The Blood Scene in ‘The Buckingham Murders’!

The teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film The Buckingham Murders has truly heightened the audience’s excitement for this mystery thriller. While the teaser is packed with suspense and intrigue, it also showcases Kareena Kapoor Khan delivering a compelling performance as a detective. Although the actress has taken on such an intense character after a long time, it left a lasting impact on her, which stayed with her for days after the shoot.

While we have usually seen Kareena Kapoor Khan portraying light and girl-next-door roles in her films, this time she ventures into uncharted territory with a compelling new character in The Buckingham Murders. As a detective sergeant, she indeed looks promising, but this role has left a significant impact on her. In the teaser, we see the actress covered in blood; that particular scene had a lasting effect on her. It was difficult for Kareena to move past it, and she felt its impact for many days after the shooting was over.

Continuing the momentum of keeping the audience on edge, the makers treated the audience with the first song, “Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya,” which further elevated their excitement to see more of the film.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.