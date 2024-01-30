Did you know? Kiran Rao casted the villagers from Sehore for the shoot of Laapataa Ladies? Deets Inside!

Kiran Rao is making a comeback as a director with her highly anticipated film ‘Laapataa Ladies’. The recently released trailer provides a glimpse into the hilarious comedy adventure world of the film, featuring the talented lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. The film’s story is rooted in Indian culture and is expected to showcase a beautiful world crafted by the director.

To maintain the authenticity of the film, Kiran Rao has shot “Laapataa Ladies” at the real locations of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The set up and locations shown in the trailer have caught the attention of the masses. Kiran Rao cast the real villagers of Sehore and also shot in their real houses as the location.

The reason for skipping the use of set and constructed worlds in the film was the director Kiran Rao’s decision to shoot it in real-life locations, with real audiences in villages. This was done to keep the film relevant to its theme and subject and to give the general audience an authentic experience.

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies has opened to a roaring response and everyone is waiting to see the comedy-drama film from the Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan productions on the big screens on 1st March 2024. Moreover, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“Laapataa Ladies” is a movie presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to be released on March 1st, 2024, and has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, and the screenplay and dialogue have been written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.